Pirates walked off by Marlins again; bad send in 12th

For the second time through the first three games of the season, the Pittsburgh Pirates were walked off by the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park.

A ball off the bat of Jonah Bride ticked off the glove of Oneil Cruz in center field, loading the bases for the Marlins with nobody out. After the miscue, Tim Mayza (0-1) relieved Joey Wentz and retired the first batter he faced.

But Dane Myers delivered the walk-off blow by lining a scorcher into the right-center gap to sink the Pirates 5-4 on Saturday.

The Pirates had a good chance of scoring in the top of the inning when Bryan Reynolds ripped a single to right field. Third base coach Mike Rabelo made an aggressive send of automatic runner Tommy Pham to try and score the go-ahead run. The gamble didn’t pay off as Pham was easily thrown out, and the Pirates came up empty.

