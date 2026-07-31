Pirates walked-off by Reds, fall back to .500

CINCINNATI — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pirates flirted with danger for much of the game, and it finally came back to bite them in the ninth inning of a 3-2 walk-off loss to the Reds at Great American Ballpark on Thursday night.

Scoring Plays

Bottom 3rd, 2-0 CIN: The Reds (51-57) plated a pair of runs off Hunter Barco. Elly De La Cruz broke the scoreless tie with an RBI single and scored on a Sal Stewart base hit.

Top 5th, 2-1 CIN: The Pirates (55-55) got a run back off Rhett Lowder in the fifth. Nick Gonzales doubled and advanced to third on an Endy Rodríguez base hit. He scored on a Jacob Gonzalez sacrifice fly to center.

Top 6th, 2-2: Brandon Lowe tied the game with a 402-foot solo home run to right field to open the inning, his 23rd of the season.

Bottom 9th, 3-2 CIN: With the bases loaded and one out in the ninth, Nathaniel Lowe hit a weak chopper to the drawn-in Jared Triolo at short, who flipped behind him to second base for the second out. The throw to first, however, was not in time. In to score was Elly De La Cruz, who doubled off Gregory Soto (5-3) to open the inning.

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