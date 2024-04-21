Local

Pirates’ woes continue; Losing streak hits five games with loss to Red Sox

By Danny Demilio: PittsburghBaseballNOW.com

Pirates' woes continue; Losing streak hits five games with loss to Red Sox

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates again struggled to score runs and fell 4-2 to the Boston Red Sox at PNC Park on Saturday.

The loss extended the Pirates’ current losing streak to five games.

Jarren Duran opened the game with a triple off of Mitch Keller and scored on Wilyer Abreu’s infield single. With one out in the opening frame, Bobby Dalbec bounced into a fielder’s choice with the bases loaded to plate Boston’s second run.

After the first-inning struggles, Keller (2-2) held the Red Sox (12-10) scoreless through the next four innings. However, Keller surrendered a two-run home run to Masataka Yoshida to put Boston ahead 4-1 in the sixth.

