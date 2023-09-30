PiratesFest will return in January 2024 for first time in 5 years

PITTSBURGH — In what is sure to be welcomed news to Pittsburgh Pirates fans, PiratesFest will return on Jan. 6, 2024. It’s the first time the event has been held since 2019.

“We are very thankful for our fans and their unwavering support this season,” said Travis Williams, Pirates President. “Coming off a three-year hiatus, we heard from our fans just how much they missed PiratesFest. We listened and are excited to announce its return. It is a celebration of all things Pirates baseball and a great way for us to directly engage with our fans during the offseason.”

After being held at PNC Park in its most recent history, Piratesfest will return to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in downtown Pittsburgh. General public hours will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and season ticket holders will have early access beginning at 9 a.m.

