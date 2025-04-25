Pistachio shortage impacting local chefs, candymakers

Local chefs and candymakers are feeling the effects of a global pistachio shortage.

Viral TikTok videos on Dubai Chocolate are considered part of the reason for a worldwide pistachio shortage, according to wholesalers and growers.

“It became so popular I actually had to figure out how to do it from scratch on my own,” said Christopher Weck, the owner of Sinful Sweets in Beaver Falls. “There’s a huge demand. I get messages on Facebook, calls almost every day, people place orders because I sell out all the time. Every week I’ll sell out.”

The chocolate bars have a creamy center, filled with pistachios.

The Administrative Committee for Pistachios told Channel 11 they’re close to telling out of a record 2024 crop. Growers are expected to produce another record crop in 2025, with an estimated 1.6 billion pounds being harvested this season.

Weck said his bulk supply is now out. “For me to keep producing it and keep up with demand, it’s easier to shoot up to Walmart.”

Local candymakers say those prices are on the rise, but nothing compared to actual chocolate.

“Chocolate has gone way through the roof. This whole trend has affected pistachios for sure, but everything going on with chocolate is more significant. The cost per pound of chocolate has more than tripled,” said Weck.

Bill Sarris at Sarris Candy in Canonsburg says that in the last year and a half, prices for cocoa beans went from $2200 a ton to $9400! He said they haven’t raised prices but it’s becoming unsustainable.

“Something must be done,” said Bill. “We don’t want to price ourselves out of business.”

