Pitt 2024 win total projected among bottom of the ACC

By Karl Ludwig, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pat Narduzzi Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi stands on the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) (Matt Freed/AP)

PITTSBURGH —

Pitt is coming off a three-win season that no one was happy with, and with a new-look coaching staff, the onus is on Pat Narduzzi to right the ship.

The early betting odds don’t expect much out of Pitt, but the expectation has been set at 5.5 wins by FanDuel. 5.5 wins is the third-lowest win projection in the ACC — only ahead of Stanford (3.5) and Wake Forest, Virginia and Boston College (4.5).

Clemson, Florida State and Miami are tied for the highest win projection at 9.5 points.

