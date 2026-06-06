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Pitt AD Allen Greene explains decision to retain Jeff Capel

By Nathan Breisinger, Pittsburgh Sports Now
NC State Pittsburgh Basketball Pittsburgh head coach Jeff Capel watches during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between NC State and Pittsburgh in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, March 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond) (Nell Redmond/AP)
By Nathan Breisinger, Pittsburgh Sports Now

This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW

Uncertainty lingered following a 13-20 season for the Pitt men’s basketball program.

Head coach Jeff Capel completed his eighth season at the helm of the program and recorded his fifth losing season and second 20-loss campaign during that stretch.

Pitt athletic director Allen Greene was faced with one of his first significant decisions in his tenure at Pitt, eventually opting to retain Capel. He spoke Thursday to the media regarding that decision for the first time and what led to retaining Capel for a ninth season.

“Infrastructure,” Greene told reporters inside the Petersen Events Center. “We’ve built an infrastructure around this program that is going to allow us to compete. We hired a GM, and this is his first roster that he’s building. We’ve invested a significant amount of money in this roster, more than I thought we were going to invest. But we’re committed to this program being successful and making it to the NCAA tournament. That’s our goal. That’s our start-off goal. And we’re looking forward to this team competing.”

Greene was then asked a follow-up regarding if this season is an NCAA Tournament or bust for Capel.

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