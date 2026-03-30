Pitt announces $5M investment to support city parks, neighborhoods and public safety initiatives

PITTSBURGH — The University of Pittsburgh and Mayor Corey O’Connor announced a $5 million investment on Monday to support city parks, neighborhood business corridors and public safety initiatives over the next five years.

The funding aims to strengthen the university’s role as an anchor institution while aligning with local government priorities.

This collaboration builds on a 239-year relationship between the city and the university. The investment targets three specific areas: revitalizing commercial zones through loans and facade improvements, enhancing neighborhood green spaces and supporting the mayor’s public safety agenda. It comes as Pitt reports an annual economic impact of $1.8 billion on the City of Pittsburgh.

The $5 million investment is categorized into three primary areas of focus. Funding for neighborhood parks will support green spaces used by families, children and seniors to improve community health. The Main and Main neighborhood business corridor program will receive support for small-business loans, facade improvements and permitting reform. Resources will also be directed toward public safety initiatives identified by the city administration to make a meaningful difference in local neighborhoods.

University leaders emphasized the long-standing connection between the school and the municipality, which dates back to the university’s founding in 1787. Chancellor Joan Gabel noted that the university functions as an anchor institution for the region.

“Since our founding 239 years ago, the success of the City of Pittsburgh and the University of Pittsburgh has been intertwined,” Gabel said. “As the city’s anchor institution, Pitt has been steadfast over many decades and we are proud of our active partnerships with nonprofit organizations, community initiatives and governmental collaborations.”

Mayor Corey O’Connor highlighted the importance of the university’s engagement with local communities. The mayor’s administration has worked with Pitt since its first day to identify partnership opportunities for the benefit of the city.

“I’d like to thank the University of Pittsburgh, Gabel and the Board of Trustees for this generous gift and recognize their longtime partnership with the City,” O’Connor said. He added that the contribution would help fund initiatives “in neighborhood parks, Main and Main neighborhood business corridors and promote public safety.”

Beyond the new investment, the university serves as a major economic driver for the region. Pitt is currently the second-largest employer in Allegheny County and the city of Pittsburgh, supporting 16,413 jobs. In fiscal year 2022, spending related to the university generated $65.5 million in local and state taxes. These revenues flow directly to city government services and infrastructure.

The new funding complements more than $7 million the university already invests annually in community programming. This includes the Buy, Build, Hire Local initiative, which focuses on purchasing from Pittsburgh-based businesses and hiring city residents into family-sustaining jobs. The university also maintains Community Engagement Centers in Oakland, Homewood, the Hill District and Greater Hazelwood that provide tutoring and wellness programs.

Kevin Washo serves as the university’s senior vice chancellor for external relations and oversees these community efforts. Washo said the new investment aligns with the university’s core mission and values.

“We are proud to support the city with real financial support in addition to our existing programmatic work because it will help fund initiatives that are critical for all Pittsburghers,” Washo said. He noted that the programs are designed to meet the specific needs of residents who call the city home.

The $5 million investment will be distributed over the next five years. The city administration will determine the specific locations and programs where public safety contributions will be most effective.

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