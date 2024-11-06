Pitt appears on first College Football Playoff Poll of the season

PITTSBURGH — The first College Football Playoff Poll of the season has been released, and it features Pitt despite their crushing loss to SMU the week before.

Pitt appeared at No. 18 on the list and is the third highest-ranked team in the ACC. They’re behind No. 4 Miami and No. 13 SMU. Pitt appears ahead of Louisville (22) and Clemson (23).

Pitt is ranked at No. 23 in the AP Top 25 college football poll, falling five spots after their first loss of the season, a 48-25 blowout to SMU.

Pitt faces Virginia at home at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

