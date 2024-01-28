Local

Pitt Basketball falls just short in comeback attempt against Miami, 72-68

Pitt basketball made a big comeback in the second half against Miami, but fell just short of a win, falling 72-68 in Coral Gables, Fla. Saturday afternoon.

The Panthers (12-8 overall, 3-6 ACC) end their short two-game winning streak, which saw them beat the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils last Saturday and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Tuesday with the loss to the Hurricanes (14-6 overall, 5-4 ACC). The loss also drops the Panthers to 21-27 all-time, 4-11 in ACC play and 8-16 on the road against the Hurricanes, respectively. It is also the fourth loss in the past five games against the Hurricanes since March 2021.

Miami used an 8-0 run to take a 12-5 lead early, with senior guard Nigel Pack leading with seven points on a 3-pointer and two jumpers.

