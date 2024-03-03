Pitt dominates Boston College as Panthers tournament hopes stay alive

This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Panthers (19-10, 10-8) walked into the Silvio O. Conte Forum needing a win against Boston College (15-14, 6-12) to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive. A win is just what the Panthers delivered as they demolished the Eagles by the score of 90-65.

The Panthers started the game red hot from behind the arc as the first shot of the game was a logo three by Blake Hinson. This was followed by a three by Bub Carrington. In fact, the Panthers’ first five buckets of the game came from three-point range and they started 6 of 7 overall from three which gave them a comfortable lead of 21-9.

The problem for the Panthers early on was that Hinson ran into foul issues early as he picked up his second with 13:43 left in the opening half which sent him to the bench for the remainder of the first half.

From that point, the Eagles needed to change a few things and began to feed the 7-footer Quinten Post. After a personal 7-0 run from Post and the Panthers missing six straight shots, the lead dwindled down to just 2 points as the score was 23-21.

