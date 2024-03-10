Pitt downs NC State 81-73 to close 2023-24 regular season

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Pitt ended a senior night celebration in style.

Hosting NC State to close the 2023-24 regular season schedule, Pitt basketball (21-10, 12-8 ACC) delivered an 81-73 win inside the Petersen Events Center to cage the Wolfpack and close the year on a three-game winning streak.

During the early portions of the first half, Pitt received the help it needed to clinch a double-bye in the ACC Tournament. Wake Forest snapped a three-game losing streak with a surprising 81-76 victory over Clemson. All Pitt needed to do was help itself and defeat NC State (17-14, 9-11 ACC).

