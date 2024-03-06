Local

Pitt earns 20 wins for 2nd straight year: ‘That’s pretty cool, but I want more’

By George Michalowski: PittsburghSportsNOW.com

Pitt basketball Pittsburgh coach Jeff Capel yells to players during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Virginia on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Mike Kropf) (Mike Kropf/AP)

Pitt believes that its season is far from over, but with Tuesday night’s win over Florida State at the Petersen Events Center, Jeff Capel’s program accomplished a milestone that hasn’t been done in years.

The last time that Pitt basketball had won 20 games in back-to-back seasons was from 2012-14, when the Panthers went a combined 50-19 in a dominant stretch, making it to at least the NCAA Tournament second round in each year. Now, the program’s cold streak has been snapped.

