Pitt earns 20 wins for 2nd straight year: ‘That’s pretty cool, but I want more’

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Pitt believes that its season is far from over, but with Tuesday night’s win over Florida State at the Petersen Events Center, Jeff Capel’s program accomplished a milestone that hasn’t been done in years.

The last time that Pitt basketball had won 20 games in back-to-back seasons was from 2012-14, when the Panthers went a combined 50-19 in a dominant stretch, making it to at least the NCAA Tournament second round in each year. Now, the program’s cold streak has been snapped.

Click here to read more from PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group