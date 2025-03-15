Pitt Extends offensive coordinator Kade Bell

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

After one season with the Pitt Panthers, offensive coordinator Kade Bell has signed an extension with the program, a source confirmed with Pittsburgh Sports Now.

Pete Thamel of ESPN was the first to report on Friday evening that Pitt has agreed to a new contract for the 32-year-old Bell that will give him a raise that is expected to be among the top third of ACC offensive coordinators.

Bell joined the Pitt staff in 2024, bringing in his “play fast, score faster” offense that relies on an up-tempo, spread approach. Pitt saw its offensive numbers increase across the board from 2023.

