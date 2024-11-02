Local

Pitt Faces No. 20 SMU in Biggest ACC Game of the Season

By Karl Ludwig, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Eli Holstein Pittsburgh QB Eli Holstein #10 in action against Kent State during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan) (Gregory Payan/AP)

DALLAS — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

It may be a stormy night in Dallas, Texas, but Pitt and SMU are going to kick off in what just might be the most important ACC game of the season to date.

Pitt is moving back to the ACC Network for the conference clash, a decision that has drawn disdain from Pitt fans. Wes Durham will handle play-by-play duties, Tom Luginbill will serve as his analyst and Dana Boyle will report from the sideline.

It’s an ACC clash that will have conference and national implications, and Pat Narduzzi has seen the excitement from his squad.

“Another good week of practice, getting ready to head down to Dallas,” Narduzzi said. “Excited about where our kids are. I think they’re excited about another road game, another ACC game against a really good opponent in SMU. Getting a talented football team and looking forward to it.”

