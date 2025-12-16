Pitt finalizes 2026 opponents, 9-game ACC slate

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.

Pitt will indeed move to a nine-game ACC slate in 2026 as the program finalized its schedule for next season.

Along with the eight previously announced conference games, the Panthers will play their ninth contest against the California Golden Bears on the road, the program announced Tuesday.

Pitt will play four conference home games: Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina and Syracuse.

The Panthers will have five road contests: Boston College, Cal, Louisville, Miami (FL) and Virginia Tech.

