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Pitt football announces 2026 promotional schedule

By WPXI.com News Staff
Pitt Football Helmet A new look University of Pittsburgh football helmet is on a table at Heinz Field during their annual intrasquad Blue-Gold spring NCAA football game, Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Pittsburgh. The Blue team won 14-7. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) (Keith Srakocic/AP)
By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Pitt football has announced its 2026 promotional schedule, headlined by a 50th-anniversary celebration of the 1976 national championship and a primetime Thursday night game.

The seven-game home slate will be held at Acrisure Stadium on the North Shore.

The university is introducing a refreshed game-day fan experience for the upcoming season, which begins in September. Season tickets are currently available for purchase with prices starting at $34 per game.

The home opener is scheduled for Sept. 5 against Miami (OH) for “Pittsburgh Day.” The event is designed to celebrate the city and the football program.

This is followed by a matchup against UCF on Sept. 12 for the Hall of Fame weekend. During this game, Pitt will recognize former athletes who contributed to the university’s athletic history. The university plans to announce the full Hall of Fame class in May.

The Panthers will open Atlantic Coast Conference play on Sept. 17 against Syracuse. This primetime Thursday night game is designated as the “Party on the North Shore.”

The schedule continues on Sept. 26 against Bucknell for the annual Homecoming tradition. The event typically brings together alumni, students and families.

A major highlight of the promotional schedule occurs on Oct. 10 against North Carolina. The university will host a golden anniversary celebration for the 1976 national championship team. The event marks 50 years since the team earned the national title.

On Oct. 31, Pitt will host Georgia Tech for “Hail to Heroes.” The Halloween weekend game features a tribute to military members, first responders and frontline workers.

The home schedule then concludes on Nov. 13 with a Friday night game against Florida State. The season finale will serve as Senior Night to honor the program’s departing student-athletes.

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