Pitt Football to honor 1976 championship-winning team all season

PITTSBURGH — Pitt Football will honor the 50th anniversary of its 1976 National Championship team throughout the 2026 season.

This season-long tribute commemorates one of the most iconic teams in program history, including a special recognition for Tony Dorsett’s Heisman Trophy win.

The celebration is designed to pay tribute to the 1976 team’s national championship legacy with special fan experiences, commemorative giveaways, exclusive merchandise, historical storytelling and in-game recognitions.

Throughout the 2026 season, the 1976 National Championship celebration will be featured in and around Acrisure Stadium. Planned elements include 1976-themed souvenir cups, commemorative in-stadium branding and dedicated anniversary signage throughout Acrisure Stadium and Art Rooney Avenue.

Exclusive 50th-anniversary merchandise will be available for purchase. Special in-game video features and storytelling moments honoring the 1976 team will be shown at every home game. Interactive and historical exhibits celebrating the legacy of the 1976 team will be displayed on Art Rooney Avenue. Limited-edition 1976-themed buttons will be distributed at each home game while supplies last.

The Oct. 10 matchup against North Carolina will include special halftime recognition honoring members of the 1976 National Championship team. A tribute video celebrating the legacy and impact of the historic season will be shown. The Pitt Marching Band will perform a dedicated halftime show themed around the 1976 championship season.

Fans attending the Oct. 10 game will receive a 1976-themed rally towel. Those entering Acrisure Stadium early will receive a commemorative Tony Dorsett bobblehead. The Heisman Foundation will also provide a special recognition commemorating the 50th anniversary of Dorsett winning the Heisman Trophy.

Fans have an opportunity to win the ultimate 1976 National Championship 50th Anniversary Celebration Experience. This prize includes two tickets to Pitt’s Oct. 10 game against North Carolina, a VIP pregame on-field experience and a commemorative 1976-themed prize pack. The prize pack features exclusive limited-edition merchandise and the commemorative Dorsett bobblehead.

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