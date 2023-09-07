Local

Pitt Head Coach Pat Narduzzi discusses Week 2 matchup against Cincinnati

By WPXI.com News Staff
PITTSBURGH — Jenna Harner sat down one-on-one with Pitt Head Coach Pat Narduzzi ahead of the Panther’s Week 2 matchup against Cincinnati.

Narduzzi discussed the renewal of the River City Rivalry, the game plan against the Bearcats’ mobile quarterback and explosive offense, and insight into the players’ routine when they’re playing a night game.

WATCH the video above for the full interview.

