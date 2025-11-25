Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi named Bear Bryant National Coach of Week after win over Georgia Tech

PITTSBURGH — Pitt head football coach Pat Narduzzi has been named Bear Bryant National Coach of the Week after the Pitt Panthers’ upset victory over ranked Georgia Tech.

The Panthers won on the road in Atlanta 42-28.

This victory marks the Panthers’ second road win over a ranked opponent this season, having previously defeated No. 25 Florida State. It also completes Pitt’s ACC road schedule with a perfect 4-0 record.

“Incredible job by our guys going on the road against a really good football team,” Narduzzi said after the game. “It’s not easy on the road anywhere in the ACC, and to come out and do that was great.”

The loss was Georgia Tech’s first home defeat since 2023, ending a streak of 10 consecutive wins at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Up next, Narduzzi and his No. 24 Panthers will host No. 13 Miami this Saturday at noon, with Pitt’s ACC Championship Game hopes still alive.

