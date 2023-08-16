Pitt lands commitment from 2024 4-Star DL Sincere Edwards

PITTSBURGH — When Sincere Edwards de-committed from UCF the day before he was scheduled to take his official visit to Pitt, it was so he could be 100% sure he was locked into his collegiate decision.

Well, after an official visit to Pittsburgh over the final weekend of June, Edwards is now locked into Pitt.

Edwards — a 6-foot-3, 240-pound four-star defensive lineman from Wekiva High in Apopka, Florida — committed to Pitt during his exit interview Saturday and officially announced his decision today, choosing the Panthers over Maryland, Penn State, UCF and USF.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group