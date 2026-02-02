Pitt launches $25M institute for space biomedicine

PITTSBURGH — The University of Pittsburgh launched the Trivedi Institute for Space and Global Biomedicine, a $25 million institute focused on transforming research from spaceflight into terrestrial solutions.

Astronaut Kate Rubins will lead the institute after first joining Pitt in October of 2025 as a professor of computational and systems biology. Rubins has spent a total of 300 days in space and her research has made history — she was the first person to sequence DNA in space and later returned to research how microgravity affects heart tissue.

“One of the things that space flight makes very clear is that it is a very extreme biological environment, we have microgravity, radiation and limited resources which forces the human body and biological systems to adapt quickly,” Rubins said. “We see bone loss accelerating. We see muscle weakness, sarcopenia and we see immune systems degrade. These are just a few of the things that happen in space flight. But at the same time, recovery can be really quick once you get back to earth, so that combination of rapid onset and recovery in otherwise healthy people gives us a powerful window into aging, chronic disease and resilience.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group