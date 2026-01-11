Pitt linebacker accepts Senior Bowl invitation

PITTSBURGH — A Pitt linebacker will compete in the Panini Senior Bowl.

Kyle Louis, a redshirt junior linebacker who has declared for the 2026 NFL Draft, accepted is invitation to compete in the nation’s college football all-star showcase this week.

Louis started at 11 games for Pitt this season, compiling 81 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

His performance earned him two ACC Linebacker of the Week awards during the season. And, he’s gathered even more recognition in the postseason, being named second-team All-ACC by the Atlantic Coast Conference, first-team All-ACC by the Associated Press and second-team All-America by Phil Steele.

The Panini Senior Bowl represents the first step in the NFL Draft process. It takes place on Jan. 31 in Mobile, Alabama.

Louis is the 15th player under head coach Pat Narduzzi to receive a Senior Bowl invitation.

