Pitt looks to go unbeaten in non-con schedule

Pitt has an opportunity against Youngstown State to do what has never been accomplished before.

Pitt can secure an undefeated non-conference schedule for the first time in program history with a win against Youngstown State, and it comes at home.

“We need to go out and empty our tanks and go 1-0 for the week,” Pat Narduzzi said Thursday at his weekly roundtable. “We got a good football team coming in Youngstown State, a lot of memories back there and should be a ball game. They got a good football team, they’ll be ready to go. Coming off last week’s game, they’ll give us their best shot, guaranteed.”

Pitt will look to avoid a monumental slip-up against Youngstown State this weekend, coming off one of the biggest wins of the young college football season, with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

