Pitt looks to go unbeaten in non-con schedule

Pitt football Pittsburgh running back Desmond Reid (0) celebrates with Raphael Williams Jr. (5) after scoring during the first half of an NCAA college football game against West Virginia Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) (Matt Freed/AP)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Pitt has an opportunity against Youngstown State to do what has never been accomplished before.

Pitt can secure an undefeated non-conference schedule for the first time in program history with a win against Youngstown State, and it comes at home.

“We need to go out and empty our tanks and go 1-0 for the week,” Pat Narduzzi said Thursday at his weekly roundtable. “We got a good football team coming in Youngstown State, a lot of memories back there and should be a ball game. They got a good football team, they’ll be ready to go. Coming off last week’s game, they’ll give us their best shot, guaranteed.”

Pitt will look to avoid a monumental slip-up against Youngstown State this weekend, coming off one of the biggest wins of the young college football season, with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

