Pitt men’s basketball announces non-conference schedule for 2025-26 season

The University of Pittsburgh men’s basketball team announced its non-conference schedule for the 2025-2026 season. The Panthers will host nine non-conference home games, including key matchups against Ohio State on November 28 and Texas A&M on December 2.

The Panthers will kick off their season with three home games at the Petersen Events Center before heading to West Virginia for the Backyard Brawl on November 13. Their non-conference schedule includes six of eight November games at home, starting with Youngstown State on November 3.

Pitt’s non-conference schedule is highlighted by four power conference road games, including a neutral site game against UCF in Daytona Beach as part of the Legends Classic. The Panthers will also face Villanova on December 13 and Penn State on December 21 in a neutral site game at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

The Panthers’ roster for the upcoming season includes four returning scholarship players and four new transfers. Notable transfers include Barry Dunning, Jr. from South Alabama and Nojus Indrusaitis from Iowa State.

The team also features five new signees without collegiate experience, adding international flair with players from Australia, Senegal, and Canada. Pitt’s ACC home schedule promises excitement with visits from Duke, Louisville, and other conference rivals. The specific dates and times for these games will be released in mid-September.

