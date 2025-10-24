Pitt men’s basketball team to face Pitt-Johnstown in exhibition game at Petersen Events Center

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt men’s basketball team is set to face Pitt-Johnstown in an exhibition game at Petersen Events Center on Monday night. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

The Panthers have a remarkable 42-game exhibition win streak and are undefeated in 36 exhibition games at Petersen Events Center. This matchup marks the sixth exhibition meeting between the two teams, with Pitt holding a 5-0 record against Pitt-Johnstown.

In their last matchup in 2023, Pitt secured a dominant 96-60 victory over Pitt-Johnstown, showcasing their strength on the boards with a 53-28 rebounding advantage.

The Panthers recently extended their exhibition win streak by defeating Providence 81-74. Despite an early deficit, Pitt rallied to take control of the game, with five players scoring in double figures.

Pitt’s roster for the 2025-26 season includes key returning players like Cameron Corhen, who averaged 11.0 points and 5.2 rebounds per game last season. The team has also added top Australian prospect Roman Siulepa and several transfers, including Barry Dunning Jr. and Damarco Minor.

