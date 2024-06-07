Local

Pitt moves up in ranking of U.S. universities granted the most patents

By Patty Tascarella – Senior Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

University of Pittsburgh University of Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Two local universities are among 100 in the nation that received the most patents in 2023, and it’s Pitt that has moved into the top 15.

The University of Pittsburgh received 114 patents last year and was ranked No. 14, according to a list the National Academy of Inventors published in June. That was nine more than Pitt was granted in 2022.

Carnegie Mellon University was No. 32 with 63 patents.

    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

