Pitt organizations will collect food, unwanted items as students move out of dorms

PITTSBURGH — When Pitt students start moving out of their dorms on Wednesday, several university organizations will be ready to collect their unwanted items.

From April 24-28, the organizations will hold two donation drives: the Most Wanted Food Drive and Clutter for a Cause.

Pitt Police organized the food drive. Organizers will accept all canned goods, non-perishable items and unused/unopened personal hygiene products. Officials ask students not to donate expired or open foods.

Clutter for a Cause helps the university facilitate a zero-waste move-in and out process. This drive collects items students may no longer need, like clothes, textiles, dorm room essentials, electronics and personal hygiene products. All donations must be clean and dry.

Some items won’t be accepted: foam mattress toppers, mattresses, upholstered furniture, rugs and stuffed animals.

There are multiple locations on and off campus where students can drop off items. Click here to see the list of locations and when they’ll be open.

Donations collected during these drives will go to non-profits in the community.

