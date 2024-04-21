Local

Pitt organizations will collect food, unwanted items as students move out of dorms

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

WPXI - Cathedral of Learning at Pitt The Cathedral of Learning at the University of Pittsburgh campus in Oakland. (WPXI)

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — When Pitt students start moving out of their dorms on Wednesday, several university organizations will be ready to collect their unwanted items.

From April 24-28, the organizations will hold two donation drives: the Most Wanted Food Drive and Clutter for a Cause.

Pitt Police organized the food drive. Organizers will accept all canned goods, non-perishable items and unused/unopened personal hygiene products. Officials ask students not to donate expired or open foods.

Clutter for a Cause helps the university facilitate a zero-waste move-in and out process. This drive collects items students may no longer need, like clothes, textiles, dorm room essentials, electronics and personal hygiene products. All donations must be clean and dry.

Some items won’t be accepted: foam mattress toppers, mattresses, upholstered furniture, rugs and stuffed animals.

There are multiple locations on and off campus where students can drop off items. Click here to see the list of locations and when they’ll be open.

Donations collected during these drives will go to non-profits in the community.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 2 children dead, 15 people hurt after vehicle crashes into birthday party at boat club
  • Teen dead after shooting at playground in McKees Rocks
  • Stephanie Sparks, former college golf star, host of ‘Big Break’ reality show, dead at 50
  • VIDEO: Teen dead after shooting at playground in McKees Rocks
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read