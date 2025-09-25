Pitt Panther volleyball team keeps winning streak going after defeating No. 11 SMU

The Pitt Panther volleyball team kept its winning streak going by defeating No. 11 SMU in a thrilling 3-2 volleyball match at Moody Coliseum in Dallas on Wednesday night.

The 5th-ranked Panthers are now 9-2 overall and 1-0 in the ACC.

Olivia Babcock led the Panthers with an impressive performance, recording 21 kills on a .421 clip, along with 12 digs, four blocks, and an assist.

Brooke Mosher tied her career high with 50 assists and contributed seven digs, a match-high five aces, and four blocks.

The match saw a back-and-forth battle, with Pitt taking the first set 25-20, SMU responding with a 25-23 win in the second set, and Pitt regaining the lead with a 25-19 victory in the third set. SMU forced a fifth set by winning the fourth set 25-18, but the Panthers ultimately prevailed with a 15-9 win in the final set.

