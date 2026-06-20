Pitt to Play West Virginia in Backyard Basketball Classic

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on Pittsburgh Sports NOW.

The Pitt Athletics department has announced information regarding the Pitt men’s basketball game this year against West Virginia.

Last month, Pittsburgh Sports Now reported that Pitt was working on hosting a basketball event at PPG Paints Arena involving West Virginia and that’s exactly what will happen.

Pitt is terming the event the ‘Backyard Basketball Classic’ and it’ll take place on Dec. 9. Pitt says that this will be the second game of a doubleheader. We’re anticipating the first game to be a game between Duquesne and Robert Morris.

“Events like the Backyard Basketball Classic are proof that we are willing to make bold decisions to compete in this era of college athletics,” Pitt Athletic Director Allen Greene said.

Click here to learn more about the event from Pittsburgh Sports NOW

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