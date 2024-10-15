Pitt police investigating on-campus burglary

PITTSBURGH — Police at the University of Pittsburgh are investigating a burglary that happened on campus.

According to police, the burglary happened between 9 p.m. Sunday and 2 p.m. Monday at Bouquet Gardens in Building J.

The suspect allegedly entered the apartment through an open window and took electronics and clothes.

Police did not give a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-624-2121.

