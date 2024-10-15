Local

Pitt police investigating on-campus burglary

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Pitt police investigating on-campus burglary

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Police at the University of Pittsburgh are investigating a burglary that happened on campus.

According to police, the burglary happened between 9 p.m. Sunday and 2 p.m. Monday at Bouquet Gardens in Building J.

The suspect allegedly entered the apartment through an open window and took electronics and clothes.

Police did not give a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-624-2121.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Recall alert: Food sold at Walmart, Aldi, Trader Joe’s part of BrucePac recall
  • Woman stabbed to death after possible altercation in Homewood West, police say
  • Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs lawsuits: New suits filed, claim assaults against women, men, teen
  • VIDEO: Polish Hill homeowners on edge after road crumbles near homes; PWSA working to identify landslides
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    ”Thursday

    Most Read