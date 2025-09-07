Pitt pulls away from Central Michigan for second win of season

This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.

After a resounding season-opening win against an FCS opponent, Pitt football was looking for another comfortable victory, this time against a Mid-American Conference team in Central Michigan.

It was a little too close for comfort for Pitt as it held just a one-score lead late in the third quarter, but the Panthers pulled away from that point on for a 45-17 victory over the Chippewas.

Quarterback Eli Holstein went 21-for-28 through the air with 304 yards and his second-consecutive four-touchdown performance. Two of those touchdowns found Raphael Williams, who finished as Pitt’s leading receiver with five receptions for 81 yards.

