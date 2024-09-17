Local

Pitt QB Eli Holstein Named National Freshman of the Week

By Karl Ludwig, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

107th Backyard Brawl Pittsburgh quarterback Eli Holstein (10) warms up before an NCAA college football game against West Virginia Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) (Matt Freed/AP)

By Karl Ludwig, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Eli Holstein is continuing to turn heads all around the country.

Holstein was named the ACC Quarterback and Newcomer of the Week, earned a spot on the Davey O’Brien ‘Great 8′ list and has now been named the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Week for his efforts in a come-from-behind victory against West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl.

It’s an end-of-season award that is given annually to the most outstanding freshman player in college football, and given Holstein’s early season heroics, he should be one of the favorites through the one-quarter mark of the season.

