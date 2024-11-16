Pitt QB Nate Yarnell receiving first start of season vs. Clemson

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Pitt will be without Eli Holstein this afternoon against Clemson.

He was considered a game-time decision after Pat Narduzzi announced that Holstein wasn’t cleared by the medical staff on Thursday, and he will not play today, Pete Thamel of ESPN reported. Nate Yarnell will make his first start of the season.

Yarnell has completed 30-of-48 pass attempts (62.5%) for 314 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions this season — completing 81-of-124 pass attempts (65.3%) for 1,104 yards with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Click here to read more from PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group