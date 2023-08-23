Pitt QB Phil Jurkovec named to watchlist of prestigious QB award

PITTSBURGH — Phil Jurkovec is now able to follow in Kenny Pickett’s footsteps at Pitt in more ways than one.

Jurkovec was named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award preseason watchlist, which is an honor bestowed upon the top senior or upperclassman quarterback in college football.

Pickett, of course, won the award following his record-setting 2021 campaign.

