Pitt QB Phil Jurkovec named to watchlist of prestigious QB award

By Karl Ludwig - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Phil Jurkovec University of Pittsburgh quarterback Phil Jurkovec is introduced during an NCAA college football news conference in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. The well-traveled quarterback is returning to his hometown to play for Pat Narduzzi at Pitt after stops at Notre Dame and Boston College. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

PITTSBURGH — Phil Jurkovec is now able to follow in Kenny Pickett’s footsteps at Pitt in more ways than one.

Jurkovec was named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award preseason watchlist, which is an honor bestowed upon the top senior or upperclassman quarterback in college football.

Pickett, of course, won the award following his record-setting 2021 campaign.

