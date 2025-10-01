Pitt quarterback on 2025 Jason Written Collegiate Man of the Year Award watch list

PITTSBURGH — University of Pittsburgh quarterback Eli Holstein has been named to the watch list for the 2025 Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award, which honors exemplary leadership by a college football player both on and off the field.

Holstein, a redshirt sophomore from Zachary, La., is among 67 student-athletes across the country recognized for their courage, integrity and sportsmanship.

The award, now in its ninth year, is the first college football honor to focus primarily on a player’s leadership qualities.

In addition to his 11 touchdowns and 1,050 passing yards this season, Holstein has also made a difference in the community through his recently launched “JJ and Eli’s Fight Fund” initiative. Partnering with UPMC Children’s Hospital Foundation, the program supports young transplant patients and their families.

Twenty semifinalists for the award will be announced on October 14, followed by three finalists on December 15. The winner will be revealed at the award ceremony at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on April 16, 2026.

The Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award is presented by Albertsons and Tom Thumb and includes a $10,000 contribution in the winner’s name to their school’s athletic scholarship fund, courtesy of Jason Witten’s SCORE Foundation.

