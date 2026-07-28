Pitt quarterback announces new campaign to help kids with heart conditions

PITTSBURGH — A University of Pittsburgh football player is launching a new campaign to help young kids.

Throughout the football season, quarterback Mason Heintschel’s “Have a Heart” campaign will raise money and awareness to advance care for children with heart conditions at the UPMC Children’s Heart Institute.

Heintschel announced the new campaign on Monday afternoon.

“The kids here really deserve all the love and support that they get and what better way to use my platform and my resources to help them in any way that I possibly can,” Heintschel said.

Heintschel says the campaign was created in honor of his childhood best friend who passed away when they were young.

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