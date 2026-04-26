Pitt RB Desmond Reid Signing with Bills as Undrafted Free Agent

This article originally appeared on Pittsburgh Sports NOW.

The Buffalo Bills are getting an explosive playmaker in Pitt running back Desmond Reid.

Reid is signing with the Bills as an undrafted free agent following the completion of the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, according to multiple reports.

In 2024, Reid put himself on the map with an all-purpose Second-Team All-American campaign in his first season at the Power Four level. Looking to build on that season, his senior year did not pan out as well. Reid dealt with an ankle injury that kept him out of five games. He started six in seven appearances.

Reid was invited to the combine, where he measured in at 5-6 1/4, 174 pounds, but he did not test in any of the on-field drills or 40-yard dash. At Pitt’s pro day, Reid did post an unofficial time of 4.50 in the 40.

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