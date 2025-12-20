Pitt running back Desmond Reid declares for 2026 NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared onPittsburghSportsNOW.

After two seasons with the Pitt football program, senior running back Desmond Reid is turning towards the next chapter of his playing career.

Reid announced on Friday that he has declared for the 2026 NFL Draft. He will forego Pitt’s bowl game against East Carolina.

“First off, I would like to thank God for everything he has done for me. Nothing is possible without him,” Reid began in a post on X.

Reid transferred to Pitt along with offensive coordinator Kade Bell after two seasons at Western Carolina. The 5-8, 175-pound running back transition to the Power Four level seamlessly by turning in a Second-Team All-American and a First-Team All-ACC campaign as an all-purpose weapon.

