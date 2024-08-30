Pitt running back Rodney Hammond Jr. declared ineligible for 2024 season

PITTSBURGH — Running back Rodney Hammond Jr. has been declared ineligible to play in the 2024 season, University of Pittsburgh Athletics said Friday.

Hammond will remain a member of the Pitt football program and is permitted to practice with the team.

Hammond has played three seasons with the Panthers, including 14 touchdowns and 1,511 yards over 32 games rushing.

There’s no word on why Hammond was deemed ineligible.

