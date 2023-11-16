Pitt starting QB Nate Yarnell against Boston College

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

Pitt will hope that the third time’s the charm this season. At least, when it comes to quarterbacks.

Nate Yarnell will receive his first start of the 2023 season, and his first since a start against Western Michigan on the road last season, after taking the majority of reps in warmups ahead of the matchup against Boston College. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Noah Hiles first reported the news.

It comes after Pat Narduzzi said earlier this week that he may not who the starting quarterback would be until perhaps right before kickoff.

