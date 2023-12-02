Pitt TE Gavin Bartholomew returning for final season

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

In the modern age of college football, when NIL and the transfer portal have changed the sport forever, the recruiting never ends — not even when a Pitt player is signed with a program.

Gavin Bartholomew, a rising senior tight end from Schuylkill Haven, Pa., announced that he’s returning to Pitt for his final season of college eligibility amid interest from a number of major college football programs.

It’s a massive return for perhaps the best offensive playmaker on the Pitt roster — a player to build around in the 2024 season.

