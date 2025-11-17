Pitt volleyball defeats Cal, ends road trip on high note

PITTSBURGH — The No. 3 Pitt volleyball team beat Cal 3-1 on Sunday afternoon, concluding their California road trip on a high note.

Sophia Gregoire led the Panthers with a career-high 20 kills and a .690 hitting percentage, while redshirt senior setter Brooke Mosher achieved her 3,000th career assist during the match.

Cal started the match strong, forcing Pitt to take two early timeouts as they trailed 6-3 and 9-4. Despite a comeback attempt that tied the set at 19-19, Pitt dropped the first set 25-22.

Pitt responded decisively in the second set, taking control from the start and prompting a Cal timeout at 8-3. With aces from Abbey Emch and Gregoire, along with kills from Blaire Bayless, the Panthers won the set 25-13. In the third set, Pitt maintained their momentum, causing Cal to call timeouts at 8-3 and 17-12.

Although Cal made a late push, Pitt secured the set 25-21 with three kills and a Cal error. The fourth set saw strong serving from Mosher and Mallorie Meyer, putting Pitt in control as Cal called a timeout at 10-3. The Panthers dominated the set, winning 25-12 to close out the match.

The Panthers next take on Syracuse on November 21 at Fieldgerald Fieldhouse.

