Pitt Volleyball earns first No. 1 AVCA Poll ranking in program history

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Pitt Volleyball has moved to the top of the rankings for the first time in program history.

The undefeated Panthers sit at No. 1 in this week’s American Volleyball Coaches Association poll after receiving 29 first-place votes.

No. 2 Stanford, another undefeated squad, tallied 23 first-place votes, while No. 3 Penn State received six.

Pitt heads to California to face No. 23 USC, Pepperdine and UC Santa Barbara.

