Pitt Volleyball earns first sweep of the season, wins both matches in State Farm Showcase

PITTSBURGH — The 9th-ranked Pitt Women’s Volleyball team had a big weekend in front of a home crowd at PPG Paints Arena, winning both matches at the State Farm Showcase.

The Panthers capped off the event by beating Arizona State 3-0 on Monday.

This win marked Pitt’s first sweep of the season, with set scores of 25-21, 25-18, and 25-16. The Panthers also triumphed over No. 25 TCU earlier in the showcase, showcasing their strong performance.

Offensively, Pitt was led by Blaire Bayless, who achieved a team-high nine kills with a .292 hitting percentage. Olivia Babcock and Dagmar Mourits contributed six kills each, helping the Panthers accumulate a total of 32 kills and seven aces.

Setter Brooke Mosher was instrumental with a team-high 21 assists and added three kills on four attacks. The Panthers’ defense was equally impressive, holding Arizona State to a .051 hitting clip and 31 team kills.

Bre Kelley was a standout on defense, recording a match-high seven blocks and reaching her 500th career kill during the third set. She also added four kills to her performance.

The Panthers won the first game of the tournament Sunday, beating TCU 4-1.

Pitt’s next match is against Pepperdine at Fitzgerald Field House on Friday, Sept. 5, at 7 p.m.

