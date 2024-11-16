Pitt vs. Clemson Preview: Panthers Host Tigers at Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Pitt is just about a two-touchdown home underdog against No. 20 Clemson, but the Panthers — on national television — will look to bounce back from back-to-back losses.

Pitt hasn’t played Clemson since 2021, a 27-17 win at what was then Heinz Field, and it was one of the biggest Pitt games in Pittsburgh in quite some time. Kenny Pickett threw for 300 yards and two touchdowns to advance his Heisman Trophy narrative.

Pitt has only played Clemson five times in program history, dating back to an inaugural meeting in 1977. The Panthers knocked off No. 2 Clemson in 2016 in dramatic fashion, and the Tigers smacked the Panthers, 42-10, in the 2018 ACC championship game.

Click here to read more from PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group