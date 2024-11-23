Pitt vs. Louisville Preview: Bounce Back Against the Cardinals?

LOUISVILLE — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Pitt has just two games left in the regular season, sitting at 7-3, but the Panthers have a long way to go still. There’s a lot of pride (and expectation still) to play for.

It all starts against Louisville.

“Louisville, obviously Jeff Brohm, coming off a loss at Stanford,” Pat Narduzzi said Monday. “Great football coach. Known him a long time. He’s an offensive guru with his brother Brian as well. He’s the offensive coordinator, but obviously Jeff, he’s the OC and calling the plays. I think he does an outstanding job …

“They’ve got talent in the backfield, they’ve got talent all over the field. A lot of transfers on the football team.”

Pitt is sitting as a 7.5-point road underdog, according to DraftKings, with a bet to cover holding -112 odds. The total point spread sits at 57 points, holding -112 odds for the Panthers. And a Pitt moneyline bet has +225 odds.

