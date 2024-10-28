Local

Pitt will ‘wait and see’ with QB Eli Holstein this week

By Karl Ludwig, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Syracuse Pittsburgh Football Pittsburgh quarterback Eli Holstein (10) carries as he's defended by Syracuse defensive back Devin Grant (23) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) (Matt Freed/AP)

PITTSBURGH —

It appears the starting quarterback against No. 20 SMU is uncertain at this point in the practice week.

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi wasn’t willing to offer much on the health of starter Eli Holstein in his weekly press conference this week, as per usual. It’s a “wait and see” approach for Holstein this week, he said.

“It’s a wait and see,” Narduzzi said Monday. “We’ll see. You guys know I don’t talk about injuries.”

He did say that Nate Yarnell is taking first team reps in practice this week, but it’s uncertain if those snaps are any more or less than usual.

