Pitt will ‘wait and see’ with QB Eli Holstein this week

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

It appears the starting quarterback against No. 20 SMU is uncertain at this point in the practice week.

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi wasn’t willing to offer much on the health of starter Eli Holstein in his weekly press conference this week, as per usual. It’s a “wait and see” approach for Holstein this week, he said.

“It’s a wait and see,” Narduzzi said Monday. “We’ll see. You guys know I don’t talk about injuries.”

He did say that Nate Yarnell is taking first team reps in practice this week, but it’s uncertain if those snaps are any more or less than usual.

Click here to read more from PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group