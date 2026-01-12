The Pitt wins best drama again, this time at Golden Globes

The Pitt is earning more awards.

The Pittsburgh-based medical show took home the Golden Globe for best TV drama for its first season.

The show’s star, Noah Wyle, also won Best Actor in a Drama Series.

Backstage, Wyle was asked why the show was set in Pittsburgh.

“It was chosen not randomly,” he said. “John asked me where we should set it and I picked Pittsburgh because I knew he went to college there and he might like it. Also, my parents met there; my mother was born there.”

The city’s unique features were also a deciding factor.

“It’s a great city in terms of variety of socioeconomic class, ethnic breakdown, because it’s surrounded by farmland, you get a combination of rural and urban cases,“ Wyle said. ”And the last few years, it’s really made itself over into a medical hub.”

Wyle also included a thank you for healthcare workers in his acceptance speech, just like he did when he won Best Actor in a Drama Series at the Emmys.

The second season of The Pitt just premiered last week.

