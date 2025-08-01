Pitt WR, return specialist Kenny Johnson named to 2025 Jet Award Preseason Watch List

PITTSBURGH — A big honor for Pitt wide receiver and return specialist Kenny Johnson. He’s on the 2026 Jet Award Preseason Watch List, which recognizes the top return specialists in college football.

Johnson made a significant impact in 2024, leading the ACC with 524 kick return yards. He averaged 20.9 yards per kickoff return and 6.5 yards per punt return, demonstrating his speed and game-changing abilities.

“This year’s preseason watch list is stacked with game-breaking talent,” said Johnny Rodgers, the award’s namesake and a College Football Hall of Famer.

The Jet Award, now in its 15th year, honors the most outstanding return specialist in college football. Named after Heisman Trophy winner Johnny “The Jet” Rodgers, the award celebrates electrifying talents in the return game. The winner of the 2025 Jet Award will be announced at the Jet Award Gala on April 2, 2026. The selection is made by a panel of Football Writers Association of America members, former award winners, and Jet Award co-founders Johnny Rodgers and William Reed.

